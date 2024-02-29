'Our dreams are coming to fruition': Nitrocross ready for Las Vegas races

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is quickly becoming the sports capital of the world and is welcoming another motorsports event to the valley this weekend. Nitrocross will set up shop at the Nitrodome behind Planet Hollywood, near the Las Vegas Strip.

The series was founded by Travis Pastrana, a motorsports legend, is no stranger to Las Vegas. In 2018, he completed three iconic Evel Knievel stunts in Las Vegas: leaping over 52 cars, 16 buses, and the fountain at Caesars Palace.

RELATED LINK: Caesars preps for Travis Pastrana's tribute jump to Evel Knievel

According to Pastrana, Las Vegas was also the first U.S. city to host a Nitro Circus show. He said it's good to be back in the Neon City.

"I could not be more thankful for the position we're in right now, that our dreams are coming to fruition. We're actually able to see that growth, making tracks that are more exciting for the fans, putting them in locations that are more easily accessible but making them as safe as we can," Pastrana said during a press conference on Wednesday. "For me, I just love driving a car and I want things that excite me as a driver and inspires the crowd to see what's going to happen."

Nitrocross

The course was built behind Planet Hollywood and is 66% pavement and 33% dirt.

"It's going to be awesome to see. The European rallycross drivers, they've flogged us, quite honestly, on most of the pavement stuff but it's cool," Pastrana said. "I want a series where you can have Indy car drivers and NASCAR drivers and F1 drivers jump in and be super competitive on the pavement courses. This series is meant to challenge the drivers. It's meant to challenge the vehicles and the teams and the setup. There's something kind of for everybody. The goal is to make sure we always have courses throughout the year that are completely different so it's not always the same drivers or the same cars winning all the time and it's truly a driver's championship."

Nitrocross

Nitrocross officials added the competition is fierce since Las Vegas is their series finale, meaning a champion will be crowned and win the Ken Block Trophy.

"It has been an incredible year of racing. Right now, we still have seven drivers still mathematically in the chase for the Ken Block trophy in the Group E Class, which is phenomenal," said Chip Pankow, General Manager of Nitrocross. "It's a testimony to the quality of the cars, the quality of the driving, and how close the competition has been all season long. Anybody can win and that's a testament to what we've been able to build."

For race fans, there will be a few changes and updates at the Las Vegas race. Pankow said the Next cars, which have been with Nitrocross from the beginning, this race will be "their swan song".

"It will be the last time you see them but don't worry. First Corner, the company that developed the Next car has come up with an innovative way to upcycle those cars and they will return next season with the Next EVO car, 550 horsepower, and that class is going to be the battlefield for future stars in Group E."

Pankow said Nitrcross is also getting ready to launch the Sierra support series.

"What we're going to do here in Las Vegas is we're going to put pros and amateurs alike, let them have a taste of the car, drive the car, get a feel for it, and then we're going to launch this into the series next season," Pankow said. "This is a stepping-stone EV class. That class will launch this September at our first race in Richmond, Virginia."

Hand-out/SIERRA Car The SIERRA Echo R-Spec powered by Hypercraft.

One of the drivers that will be testing out the new Sierra vehicles is Las Vegas local Amanda Sorenson.

"I'm actually excited because for me, I have a full year in electric racing. For me, looking into my future, I definitely want to be racing in Group E," Sorenson said. "Knowing Nitrocross is now providing a feeder series, it's exciting. It's very different driving an electric car compared to the others."

She said it's cool to be racing in her hometown.

"It's crazy to see the entertainment that's being brought to Las Vegas as a whole," Sorenson said. "Nitrocross is right up there with everything else, even the advertising. I go fill up my car with gas and see my face on the screen [at the pump]. Seeing how Nitrocross compares to other sports was eye-opening to me and it's very cool to be in my hometown."

Nitrocross

And as for Pastrana, Las Vegas is a perfect fit and the future is bright.

"Everyone in Vegas comes for a good time," Pastrana said. "For us, this is such a staple of where we want to be. When people come to Vegas, they come to throw down and party and that's what we want to do."

You can learn more about this weekend's Nitrocross races here.