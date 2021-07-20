Oakland's baseball future in question with waterfront stadium deal for A's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big step toward finding out if the Oakland A's will be moving to Las Vegas is scheduled to take place in Oakland on Wednesday.

The city of Oakland will be voting on whether or not to approve a new waterfront stadium for the team during a county meeting.

Owners of the A's have said if the stadium project is not approved, the team will move forward with their relocation.

So far, Las Vegas is the only other place the A's have been exploring.

Executives have been looking at sites in Henderson, the Las Vegas Strip and Summerlin.