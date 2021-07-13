MLB commissioner: A's can keep Las Vegas move at forefront if no agreement in Oakland

DENVER (AP/KTNV) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.

A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

PREVIOUS: Oakland A's considering two dozen locations for new ballpark in Las Vegas valley

Team leaders were just in Las Vegas last week, looking at more potential sites to build a new ballpark.

Last month, those leaders told 13 Action News they liked two dozen different locations throughout the valley for potential new stadium sites.

The Oakland City Council is to consider a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.

RELATED: Oakland A's team leaders wrap up 'productive' third round of meetings in Las Vegas

“This is the decision point for Oakland as whether they want to have Major League Baseball going forward,” Manfred said.

Last Friday, A's President Dave Kaval told 13 Action News he felt like the team and the city of Oakland were further apart on a deal than he thought, meaning it could be more likely the team relocates to Las Vegas after all.

13 Action News and the Associated Press contributed to this story