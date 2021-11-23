Oakland Athletics make offer to buy land in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics have taken another step toward relocating the team to southern Nevada. Multiple sources tell 13 Action News the A's have made an offer to buy a piece of land in the Las Vegas area.

The only problem is, we don't know where that land is. Neither of those sources could confirm the location of the land the Athletics have bid on, how much the A's offered for it, and what it would be used for. The Athletics were also unable to answer those questions.

For months, the A's have been telling 13 Action News they have compiled a list of about two dozen potential locations they like for a new stadium in southern Nevada, and promising they would narrow that list down to a final three or four locations after the conclusion of the World Series. The World Series ended about three weeks ago and we haven't heard anything more from the A's about likely landing spots for a stadium.

We do know that Oakland is not out of the running to keep the A's in the Bay Area just yet. ABC-7 in San Francisco is reporting Oakland City Council will be voting early next year on whether to build the team a new ballpark. That vote could be crucial in determining whether the A's relocate to Las Vegas.