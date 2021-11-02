Las Vegas Aviators release survey gauging interest in possible A's move

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gauging interest in a possible move by the Oakland A's with a survey sent to fans who have purchased tickets.

The email says as part of the planning process, the A's are conducting a study to determine the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

It goes on to indicate responding to the questions is very important to the A's and will help them with the team's future.

The survey asks other questions like if the participant lives in Las Vegas, if they own season tickets for any local pro team and if they attend any MLB games.