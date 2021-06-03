Oakland A's apologize for player meal served within the organization

OAKLAND (KTNV) — "Totally unacceptable." That's how Oakland A's President Dave Kaval reacted after seeing a post-game meal served to players within the organization.

The meal was given to minor league players associated with the team.

It is not clear if the Las Vegas Aviators were one of those teams.

Several players posted pictures of their food on social media.

Kaval has apologized, adding the team has parted ways with the vendor.