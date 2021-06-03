Watch
Sports

Actions

Oakland A's apologize for player meal served within the organization

items.[0].videoTitle
Minor league baseball players get less than a perfect meal that leaves the Oakland A's organization's president apologizing.
Posted at 11:47 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 02:58:36-04

OAKLAND (KTNV) — "Totally unacceptable." That's how Oakland A's President Dave Kaval reacted after seeing a post-game meal served to players within the organization.

The meal was given to minor league players associated with the team.

It is not clear if the Las Vegas Aviators were one of those teams.

Several players posted pictures of their food on social media.

Kaval has apologized, adding the team has parted ways with the vendor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH