O.J. Simpson poses with Las Vegas fans during Bills, Jaguars wildcard game

Bryce Riley
12:20 PM, Jan 7, 2018
49 mins ago

O.J. Simpson posing with fans at Moon Doggies on Jan. 7, 2017 as the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a wildcard game.

Jenny Lynn Johnston
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

As the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Wildcard game on Sunday, fans across the Las Vegas valley are showing off their team colors at local sports bars.

That includes O.J. Simpson, who has been seen posing with fans at Moon Doggies Bar & Grill while sporting a LeSean McCoy jersey.

McCoy is currently a running back for the Buffalo Bills.

Ever since Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, Las Vegas residents have had mixed reactions when seeing him around the valley.

Not all businesses have receptive to seeing O.J. Simpson either. He was reportedly thrown out of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino and banned for life after allegedly causing mischief while drunk. 

Simpson has threatened to sue the Cosmopolitan for at least $100 million, saying that their statements are false and could potentially damage his parole.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top