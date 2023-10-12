North Las Vegas boxing institution helping children focus on battles, heal through difficult days

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Channel 13, we introduce a boxing institution in North Las Vegas.

It trained Olympic hopefuls while giving children a sense of hope and purpose. I introduce the coach who inspired generations of young boxers. For years, Tony Valdez taught his students how to jab and throw a punch. But his real goal is to teach children how to fight through negativity.

"We bring these kids in here, we train them, we discipline them, and hopefully we lead them in the right direction," Valdez said, the owner of Center Ring Boxing.

The vision belonged to his brother-in-law, who founded the institution. More than 30 years ago, the vision was a county-run gym that's free for kids.

"He passed away during COVID, and we decided to take it over and just continue his legacy of how he helped out the kids," he said.

Now, Valdez stepped into the ring, serving as a father figure, a mentor, and a coach to countless boys and girls. He attracts them with his boxing technique, but once they are inside, he keeps them there by giving them a place to be heard and empowered.

His message is one that stuck with 11-year-old boxer Breana Garcia.

“Chase your dreams, and whatever you want to be in life, you can achieve," Breana said. "As long as you put your mind to it.”

The club has given them hope and healing through difficult days. Valdez keeps his kids focused on the battle in front of them.

“It’s like anything," he said. "The more you put into it, the more you get out of it.”

He's fighting the good fight. By the looks of it — he's winning.

“We can’t help all of them, but if we can help out a couple of them, you know we did our job," he said.

With the help of County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, a second Center Ring Boxing location will be opening in January near Torrey Pines Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.