Nitrocross championship event coming to Las Vegas in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just months after the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the valley will host another premiere motorsport event.

According to a press release, Nitrocross is coming to Las Vegas for their season finale, which is scheduled for March 1-2, 2024.

The event will be hosted at an all-new facility that will be located off Koval Lane, near Formula 1's Pit and Garage Building. Event organizers said the purpose-built course will be designed in collaboration with sports icon Travis Pastrana.

"This season has been the start of something truly amazing as we take Nitrocross to the next level and I'm so excited to put an exclamation mark on it in Las Vegas," Pastrana said. "While, without a doubt, it's a global entertainment capital, this city is also passionate about motorsports, hosting huge races by F1, NASCAR, the Mint 400, and more. As we grow Nitrocross with amazing partners like the Fertitta brothers at Fiume and Dana White, I look forward to what we can build here."

Last summer, Nitrocross' parent company, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, was acquired by an investment group led by Las Vegas-based Fiume Capital. You might also remember that UFC President Dana White and Red Rock Resorts Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta purchased Thrill One last year.

The press release states a Nitrocross course features big jumps, banked corners, and steep berms including a 130-foot gap jump. Some of the drivers scheduled to compete in event include Pastrana, defending Nitrocross champion Robin Larsson, European rallycross winner Andreas Bakkerud, and up-and-comers like Lia Block and Fraser McConnell.

"With Nitrocross, we are developing an all-new motorsport, one that drives innovation, elevates performance and is wall-to-wall entertainment from start to finish," said Nitrocross General Manager Chip Pankow. "We're here to show fans the incredible performance from our 1,000+ hp electric cars on a track that is unlike anything they've seen before. Las Vegas is all about having a great time and is the perfect venue for our 2023-24 season finale."

You can learn more about Nitrocross here.