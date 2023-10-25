NHRA hosting Fanfest, driver autograph session at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Race fans will have the chance to meet some of their favorite National Hot Rod Association drivers in Downtown Las Vegas this week.
Ahead of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NHRA officials are hosting a Fanfest event at the Fremont Street Experience.
The event is scheduled for Thursday night with the autograph session lasting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Drivers scheduled to attend include:
- John Force
- Robert Hight
- Brittany Force
- Justin Ashley
- Antron Brown
- Austin Prock
- Erica Enders
- Greg Anderson
- Josh Hart
- Krista Baldwin
- Clay Millican
- Mike Salinas
- Tony Schumacher
- T.J. Zizzo
- Kelly Harper
- Chad Green
- Bobby Bode
- Paul Lee
- Alex Laughlin
- Cruz Pedregon
- Tim Wilkerson
- Alexis DeJoria
- Camrie Caruso
- Deric Kramer
- Troy Couglin Jr.
- Bo Butner
- Aaron Stanfield
- Kyle Koretsky
- Eric Latino
- Dallas Glenn
- Jerry Don
- Fernando Cuadra Sr.
- Fernando Cuadra Jr.
- Christian Cuadra
- Steve Johnson
- Eddie Krawiec
- Gaige Herrera
- Ryan Oehler
- Chase Van Sant
- Chris Bostick
- Kelly Clontz
- Hector Arana Jr.
- Jianna Evaristo
- Nick Januik
- Jason Lee
- Kris Thorne
- JR Gray
- Stan Shelton
- Kevin Rivenbark
- Khalid Al Balooshi
- Justin Bond
- Mike Thielen
- Dimitry Samorukov
- Jordan Lazic
- Jasmine Salinas
- Taylor Vetter
- Jackie Fricke
- Trevor Larkin
The NHRA Nevada Nationals are scheduled for Oct. 26-29. Weekend tickets start at $156 for general admission and $174 for reserved tickets. You can see the full event schedule and how to buy tickets here.