NHRA hosting Fanfest, driver autograph session at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Race fans will have the chance to meet some of their favorite National Hot Rod Association drivers in Downtown Las Vegas this week.

Ahead of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NHRA officials are hosting a Fanfest event at the Fremont Street Experience.

The event is scheduled for Thursday night with the autograph session lasting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers scheduled to attend include:



John Force

Robert Hight

Brittany Force

Justin Ashley

Antron Brown

Austin Prock

Erica Enders

Greg Anderson

Josh Hart

Krista Baldwin

Clay Millican

Mike Salinas

Tony Schumacher

T.J. Zizzo

Kelly Harper

Chad Green

Bobby Bode

Paul Lee

Alex Laughlin

Cruz Pedregon

Tim Wilkerson

Alexis DeJoria

Camrie Caruso

Deric Kramer

Troy Couglin Jr.

Bo Butner

Aaron Stanfield

Kyle Koretsky

Eric Latino

Dallas Glenn

Jerry Don

Fernando Cuadra Sr.

Fernando Cuadra Jr.

Christian Cuadra

Steve Johnson

Eddie Krawiec

Gaige Herrera

Ryan Oehler

Chase Van Sant

Chris Bostick

Kelly Clontz

Hector Arana Jr.

Jianna Evaristo

Nick Januik

Jason Lee

Kris Thorne

JR Gray

Stan Shelton

Kevin Rivenbark

Khalid Al Balooshi

Justin Bond

Mike Thielen

Dimitry Samorukov

Jordan Lazic

Jasmine Salinas

Taylor Vetter

Jackie Fricke

Trevor Larkin

The NHRA Nevada Nationals are scheduled for Oct. 26-29. Weekend tickets start at $156 for general admission and $174 for reserved tickets. You can see the full event schedule and how to buy tickets here.