The NHL has announced a multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts International.

The announcement naming MGM Resorts the NHL’s first official sports betting partner was made today by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO Jim Murren in New York City.

As an official sports betting partner as well as an official resorts partner of the NHL, MGM Resorts

will have the ability to market many of MGM Resorts’ world-class products and services to the League’s

millions of fans via the League’s various media platforms and events. MGM Resorts will also use official

NHL branding to amplify the relationship across a range of the company’s land-based and digital sports

betting offerings within the United States.

As part of the relationship, MGM Resorts will receive access to previously unseen enhanced NHL

proprietary game data that will be generated by the League’s state-of-the-art tracking systems currently

under development. Access to this data will allow MGM Resorts to provide its customers with specialized

NHL game insights, as well as unlocking new and innovative interactive fan engagement and betting

opportunities for its U.S. customers wherever legally available.

MGM Resorts will also reach NHL fans through communications to subscribers from the NHL’s

robust fan database that will market MGM Resorts’ portfolio of destination resort brands, as well as

promote MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards program, which currently has 31 million members.

In addition, MGM Resorts will leverage promotional opportunities in connection with the NHL’s

calendar of marquee events -- including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star

Game, NHL Winter Classic and the NHL Stadium Series -- to showcase a variety of offerings across its

portfolio.

