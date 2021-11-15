NHL postpones Ottawa Senators games through Nov. 20 due to COVID outbreak

NEW YORK (KTNV) — The National Hockey League announced Monday that upcoming Ottawa Senators games will be postponed through Nov. 20 due to the coronavirus.

Monday's announcement comes after 10 Ottawa Senators players were added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list. The league also said that evidence of continued spread was apparent. Therefore, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Nov. 20.

The decision was made by the league’s NHLPA’s and medical groups.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed and will remain closed for players until further notice, according to the NHL.

The league reports it is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators’ regular-season schedule.

The Senators organization has and will continue to follow all recommended COVID guidelines, according to the league.

The Vegas Golden nights recently defeated the Senators 5-1 on Nov. 4