NHL, NHLPA introducing 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new event is coming to the National Hockey League for 2025.

On Friday, the league announced the 4 Nations Face-Off, as part of a partnership with the National Hockey League Players' Association. According to a press release, NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States will play seven games over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2025.

Who is eligible to play in the tournament?

Players must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024 to be eligible to participate. The league said each team will select their first six players later this summer and will select the complete rosters later this year.

How many players can participate?

Each team will include 23 players, 20 skaters and three goalies, which will be selected by each National Association.

How will the tournament work?

The games will follow NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the follow points system.



3 points for a win in regulation time

2 points for a win in overtime/shootout

1 point for a loss in an overtime/shootout

0 points for a loss in regulation time

The two teams with the best record will advance to a one-game final.

Additional event details will be announced in the coming months. However, the NHL said fans can sign up to receive information and updates here.