NFL, Raiders, Super Bowl officials hosting books, sports equipment, school supply drives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year is the 25th anniversary of the National Football League's "Super Kids-Super Sharing" initiative. Every year, for the past 24 years, officials have collected items to help local youth in Super Bowl host communities.

Here in Clark County, the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee are hosting multiple school supply drives across Southern Nevada. They are accepting different donations, including new or gently used books, sports equipment, school supplies and games, that are in good condition.

You can drop off those donations from Dec. 18 through Jan. 12 at the following locations:

LAS VEGAS



Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool

7025 South Fort Apache Road

Cambridge Recreation Center

3930 Cambridge Street

Cora Coleman Senior Center

2100 Bonnie Lane

Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility and Community Center

8275 Spring Mountain Road

Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center

1625 West Carey

Helen Meyer Community Center

4525 New Forest Drive

Hollywood Aquatic Center

1550 South Hollywood

Hollywood Recreation Center

1650 South Hollywood

Logandale Recreation

1301 West Whipple Avenue

Melvin Ennis Recreation Center

3720 East Carey Avenue

Paradise Receration Center

4775 South McLeod

Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center

3200 Ferndale Street

Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center

2050 Bonnie Lane

Walnut Recreation Center

3075 North Walnut Road

West Flamingo Senior Center

6255 West Flamingo

Whitney Recreation & Senior Center

5712 East Missouri Avenue

Winchester Dondero Cultural Center

3130 McLeod Drive

HENDERSON



Black Mountain Recreation Center

599 Greenway Road

Henderson Multigenerational Center

250 South Green Valley Parkway

Silver Springs Recreation Center

1951 Silver Springs Parkway

1951 Silver Springs Parkway Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

1575 Gallerie Drive

YMCA



Centennial Hills YMCA

6601 North Buffalo Drive

Durango Hills YMCA

3521 North Durango Drive

Heinrich YMCA

4141 Meadows Lane

SkyView YMCA

3050 East Centennial Parkway

According to event officials, coordinators and several students from each registered donating school will drop off and help sort the items they've collected on Jan. 25. Donated items will then be shared locally with registered schools and organizations that work with children in underserved communities.