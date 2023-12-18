Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

NFL, Raiders, Super Bowl officials hosting books, sports equipment, school supply drives

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Back-to-school supplies
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 12:43:24-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year is the 25th anniversary of the National Football League's "Super Kids-Super Sharing" initiative. Every year, for the past 24 years, officials have collected items to help local youth in Super Bowl host communities.

Here in Clark County, the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee are hosting multiple school supply drives across Southern Nevada. They are accepting different donations, including new or gently used books, sports equipment, school supplies and games, that are in good condition.

You can drop off those donations from Dec. 18 through Jan. 12 at the following locations:

LAS VEGAS

  • Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool
    7025 South Fort Apache Road
  • Cambridge Recreation Center
    3930 Cambridge Street
  • Cora Coleman Senior Center
    2100 Bonnie Lane
  • Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility and Community Center
    8275 Spring Mountain Road
  • Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center
    1625 West Carey
  • Helen Meyer Community Center
    4525 New Forest Drive
  • Hollywood Aquatic Center
    1550 South Hollywood
  • Hollywood Recreation Center
    1650 South Hollywood
  • Logandale Recreation
    1301 West Whipple Avenue
  • Melvin Ennis Recreation Center
    3720 East Carey Avenue
  • Paradise Receration Center
    4775 South McLeod
  • Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center
    3200 Ferndale Street
  • Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center
    2050 Bonnie Lane
  • Walnut Recreation Center
    3075 North Walnut Road
  • West Flamingo Senior Center
    6255 West Flamingo
  • Whitney Recreation & Senior Center
    5712 East Missouri Avenue
  • Winchester Dondero Cultural Center
    3130 McLeod Drive

HENDERSON

  • Black Mountain Recreation Center
    599 Greenway Road
  • Henderson Multigenerational Center
    250 South Green Valley Parkway
  • Silver Springs Recreation Center
    1951 Silver Springs Parkway
  • Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
    1575 Gallerie Drive

YMCA

  • Centennial Hills YMCA
    6601 North Buffalo Drive
  • Durango Hills YMCA
    3521 North Durango Drive
  • Heinrich YMCA
    4141 Meadows Lane
  • SkyView YMCA
    3050 East Centennial Parkway

According to event officials, coordinators and several students from each registered donating school will drop off and help sort the items they've collected on Jan. 25. Donated items will then be shared locally with registered schools and organizations that work with children in underserved communities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH