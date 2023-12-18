NFL, Raiders, Super Bowl officials hosting books, sports equipment, school supply drives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year is the 25th anniversary of the National Football League's "Super Kids-Super Sharing" initiative. Every year, for the past 24 years, officials have collected items to help local youth in Super Bowl host communities.
Here in Clark County, the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee are hosting multiple school supply drives across Southern Nevada. They are accepting different donations, including new or gently used books, sports equipment, school supplies and games, that are in good condition.
You can drop off those donations from Dec. 18 through Jan. 12 at the following locations:
LAS VEGAS
- Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool
7025 South Fort Apache Road
- Cambridge Recreation Center
3930 Cambridge Street
- Cora Coleman Senior Center
2100 Bonnie Lane
- Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility and Community Center
8275 Spring Mountain Road
- Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center
1625 West Carey
- Helen Meyer Community Center
4525 New Forest Drive
- Hollywood Aquatic Center
1550 South Hollywood
- Hollywood Recreation Center
1650 South Hollywood
- Logandale Recreation
1301 West Whipple Avenue
- Melvin Ennis Recreation Center
3720 East Carey Avenue
- Paradise Receration Center
4775 South McLeod
- Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center
3200 Ferndale Street
- Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center
2050 Bonnie Lane
- Walnut Recreation Center
3075 North Walnut Road
- West Flamingo Senior Center
6255 West Flamingo
- Whitney Recreation & Senior Center
5712 East Missouri Avenue
- Winchester Dondero Cultural Center
3130 McLeod Drive
HENDERSON
- Black Mountain Recreation Center
599 Greenway Road
- Henderson Multigenerational Center
250 South Green Valley Parkway
- Silver Springs Recreation Center
1951 Silver Springs Parkway
- Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
1575 Gallerie Drive
YMCA
- Centennial Hills YMCA
6601 North Buffalo Drive
- Durango Hills YMCA
3521 North Durango Drive
- Heinrich YMCA
4141 Meadows Lane
- SkyView YMCA
3050 East Centennial Parkway
According to event officials, coordinators and several students from each registered donating school will drop off and help sort the items they've collected on Jan. 25. Donated items will then be shared locally with registered schools and organizations that work with children in underserved communities.