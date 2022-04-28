Weather forecast for the 2022 NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Peak gusts are expected between 2-6 PM Thursday with the potential for blowing dust and debris. Outside of the strong "draft", expect temperatures in the low to mid-80s for the red carpet under a mostly sunny sky. Temps drop to the upper 70s after sunset with gusts relaxing closer to 30 mph.

The system that brings Thursday's gusty wind leaves behind much better weather Friday and Saturday! A light breeze lingers Friday with gusts under 20 mph Saturday. We'll see sunny skies and pleasant conditions with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s both days.

