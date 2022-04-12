NFL Draft preparations underway: Lane reductions on Las Vegas Strip to start this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People who work on the Las Vegas Strip may see slowdowns on their commute beginning this week.

Drivers can expect some lane reductions and closures beginning on Wednesday as the city prepares for the NFL Draft this month.

The lane reductions will be around the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, which is the corner of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. That's where crews will build the red carpet stage that will be placed over the Bellagio Fountain.

FULL LIST: Las Vegas 2022 NFL Draft traffic reductions and closures

Starting Wednesday, the right-hand turn lane on eastbound Flamingo Road turning onto south Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed 24 hours a day.

A second right-hand turn lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Two lanes right in front of the Bellagio will be closed 24 hours a day from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive.

A third southbound lane will be closed from 6 am to 5 p.m.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Lane reductions planned for April 13 to April 27.

You'll still be able to turn onto Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road, access the North Valet off Flamingo Road and enter the Bellagio Hotel off of Bellagio Drive.

These lane reductions will run from April 13 to April 27.

The closures will be in place again from May 1 to May 6.

For real-time traffic updates around the valley 24/7, visit ktnv.com/Traffic.