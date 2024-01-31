New Super Bowl gear available at NFL Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is less than two weeks remaining until Super Bowl Sunday and new gear is now available at the NFL Las Vegas store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Whether you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, a San Francisco 49ers fan or just a super football fan, you can now deck out the whole family for the big game.

"Go Chiefs, Go 49ers," said Cathy McIntosh and Pam Frear, who are lifelong friends.

The two were shopping for all their new Super Bowl gear Tuesday, both bringing their friendly rivalry into the big game.

"She's rooting for the 49ers, I'm going with the Chiefs all the way just to antagonize," said Frear.

The NFL Las Vegas shop just released Chiefs and 49ers Super Bowl 58 equipment Tuesday. They are the first store in Las Vegas to have Super Bowl team gear.

"Our first shipment is in the back right now being processed, we have about 9 - 10 boxes, we have more coming this afternoon and every day this week, our store will transition into one big Super Bowl location," said Regional Director of Las Vegas for Legends Kelly Hagerty.

That means the entire store will be filled with Super Bowl gear by the end of this week.

The store brought in shirts and hoodies Tuesday, but will have shipments of Chiefs and 49ers Super Bowl jerseys, has and more throughout the week.

Including more generic Super Bowl 58 logo gear for all fans to enjoy.

"We have the largest selection in all of Las Vegas for all Super Bowl gear," said Hagerty.

Football Fans say seeing the gear is getting them pumped up for Super Bowl Sunday.

"I can't even imagine what it's going to be like on Super Bowl Sunday," said Frear.

One Chiefs fan says he has an even deeper connection with this year's Super Bowl.

"I mean my birthday is on February 11, so it will be some good memorabilia," said Tom Kiczuk who traveled to Las Vegas from Connecticut.

Channel 13 News asked him if the best birthday present would be a Chiefs win for him.

He said, "It definitely would."

The NFL Las Vegas store will be adjusting their hours next week.

The original hours for the store goes as follows:

Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

New hours for the Super Bowl week:

Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.