New lacrosse team owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai hits Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Lacrosse League added their 15th expansion team in Las Vegas known as the Desert Dogs.

NLL reports that the team will be owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai. The General Manager and Head Coach of the team will be Shawn Williams.

Williams played 17 seasons from 1998 to 2014 before his induction into the NLL Hall of Fame.

“I want to thank our owners for entrusting me to lead this franchise and introduce the game of box lacrosse to the great fans of Las Vegas,” Williams said in a team statement, “and I want to build a team and culture of excellence that this city will be proud of. Desert Dogs lacrosse will be gritty, hard-working, and community-first. We will bring the best players in the world to Las Vegas to become engaged members of this community who are committed to growing the game. My wife, Tamara, and I can’t wait to move our family here and experience all that Las Vegas has to offer.”

More than 2,000 fans submissions in tandem with surveys conducted throughout the Las Vegas area were considered before Desert Dogs was selected as the name for the new team.

Players for the Desert Dogs will be selected in July when the NLL holds its 2022 expansion draft.

Those interested in learning more about season tickets can visit LasVegasDesertDogs.com or call 702-818-DOGS.