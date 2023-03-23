New $850 million DraftKings sports betting headquarters officially opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sports gambling got a big win Wednesday with the opening of DraftKing's new State-of-the-art headquarters at Uncommons.

This $850 million facility was designed to give more than 1,000 DraftKings employees a great workspace so they can continue to help those who love sports betting.

DraftKings Chief People's Officer Graham Walters says they have been working on this for a while and have always had their eyes set on Las Vegas.

"I feel like it's been a long time coming," Walters said. "We've been planning this for years at this point. We've known that we've had such committed employees here. We've been looking for opportunities to continue to invest."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was at the ribbon cutting as part of the celebration. She says having a company like DraftKings come to town is a huge deal for the city.

"DraftKings means something to everybody," Goodman said. "It's sports betting, It's fantasy betting, It's everything exciting and it's what the heartbeat of Las Vegas has always been about."

Walters says this opening came at almost a perfect time, especially when March Madness, one of the biggest sporting events in the world is happening this week.

"Our employees have been really looking forward to the opportunity again to come in, and when we have kind of these 10-pole moments like march madness, it's really a great opportunity to get people together to celebrate," Walters said.