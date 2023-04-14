NCAA Women's Bowling finals start at South Point casino on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best college bowlers in the country are competing for the NCAA women's title at the South Point Hotel Casino.

The final four teams include McKendree, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas State.

The finals are at the South Point Bowling Plaza on Friday and Saturday.

The four-round championship will feature six matches played in a double-elimination format.

The first three rounds will employ the mega match format while the National Championship match will utilize the best-of-seven Baker match play format.

Tickets are $10.

Event organizers said this is the NCAA's first championship event to be held in Las Vegas.