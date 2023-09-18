NCAA teams coming to T-Mobile Arena, raising money for Coaches vs. Cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four top NCAA basketball teams are playing in a four-team tournament at T-Mobile Arena for charity.

The Continental Tire Main Event is set to feature San Diego State, Xavier, Washington, and Saint Mary's. The tournament will be the same weekend as Formula 1, Nov. 17 through Nov. 19.

San Diego State made it to the national championship game last season and is projected to bring back four of the top six scorers from last year's team.

"The tournament will give us a good barometer as to where our team stands early in the season," head coach Brian Dutcher said. "We've had a lot of success playing in Las Vegas over the years, know our fans will be there to support us and look forward to our first games in T-Mobile Arena."

Xavier advanced to the Sweet 16 in last year's tournament while Saint Mary's was a number five seed. As for Washington, they are no stranger to T-Mobile Arena and have played eight games there over the past six years.

"The possibility of playing three teams that were all in the Top 20 of the NET last season is incredible," head coach Mike Hopkins said. "This will be a great test to see where our team stands and where we have to go."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 per day.

Proceeds from the event will benefits Coaches vs. Cancer, which was spearheaded by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society.