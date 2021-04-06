NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys

An NCAA official says the governing body may consider using a single site for later rounds of men’s college basketball tournaments following a successful run in Indianapolis. Senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters Tuesday that it was unlikely to occur before 2027 or that all 68 teams would play at one site.

But if schools and coaches are interested, Gavitt says the model could work for future regional games and the Final Four.

The NCAA hosted the entire Men's Basketball Tournament in the state of Indiana, utilizing the Indianapolis area's plethora of stadiums and arenas. The entire tournament was moved to Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA opted to also hold regional semifinals, better known as the Sweet 16, on a Saturday and a Sunday, meaning the games were played throughout the day.