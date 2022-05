LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets for the National Basketball Association Summer League for 2023 are now on sale.

Summer league games will feature all 30 NBA teams for 11 days from July 7 to July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Tickets can be purchased online at unlvtickets.evenue.net and start at $40 per person.

