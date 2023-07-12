NBA star Steph Curry bringing Underrated Golf Tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NBA champion Steph Curry is bringing the second annual Underrated Golf Tour to Las Vegas.

According to their website, the goal of the organization is to provide equity, access and opportunity for underrepresented and underrated youth in the sport of golf.

This year, there will be four regional stops including West Palm Beach, Akron, Las Vegas, and Seattle.

"Underrated Golf is committed to ushering in a new season of opportunities for student-athletes to showcase their talent in the game of golf," Curry said. "This upcoming tournament furthers our work to be a gateway for young, underrepresented golfers to unveil their extraordinary abilities and compete on renowned golf courses across the country. This year, we will continue to ingrain the Underrated mindset with these young golfers and I am excited to see how they transform the game."

In Las Vegas, golfers will be hitting the links at the Paiute Golf Resort from July 18 through July 20.

For each tour stop, 96 athletes will participate in tournament-style events and team-building activities while networking with college golf coaches and golf executives. The top 24 of the best boys and girls will leave the tour to compete for the Curry Cup at the Underrated Tour Championship. That is scheduled to take place at Lake Merced in San Francisco from August 20 through August 23.

The American Junior Golf Association is also increasing the amount of stars awarded to winning boys and girls participating in the tour. The Underrated golf program is also supporting the association's Liberty National ACE Grant, which provides financial assistance to young athletes who are working to earn a college scholarship by playing golf. Since the grant was launched, they have given over $6 million to junior golfers who went on to earn over $15 million in college scholarships.

You can learn more about the tour here.