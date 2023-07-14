NBA players hit the links for charity in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Past, present, and future stars from the National Basketball Association are on display across the valley through events like NBA Con and the NBA Summer League. However, others are using their talents in another sport to raise money for charity.

This week, the National Basketball Players Association Foundation hit the links at the Las Vegas Country Club with the organization's inaugural Las Vegas Golf invitational.

"Our NBPA Foundation Golf Invitational is the next step in amplifying our players' efforts and expediting and augmenting their positive influence," said Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, the organization's executive director. "We look forward to building strong relationships with new and existing partners and further supporting and championing the philanthropic achievements and activities of all our members."

Some of the players that took part in this year's event include Matt Barnes, Devon Dotson, Marc Eversley, Langston Galloway, Kevin Garnett, Alonzo Mourning, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Reggie Theus, Garrett Temple, Dylan Windler, and Mike Woodson.

The proceeds from the event will support the foundation's Matching Player Grants program. The foundation said that program has allowed to to partner up with more than 500 current and former players to distribute more than $17 million in grants to organizations and programs in more than 30 countries. In the past, those programs have helped support youth sports, education access, health and wellness, humanitarian relief, and social justice.