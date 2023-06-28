NBA launching first ever Fan Fest at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Basketball Association is launching the first-ever NBA Con in Las Vegas.

The league said the event will bring legendary players together with fans in a "celebration of hoops culture."

The event is set for July 7 through July 9 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Some of the players scheduled to make appearances at the event includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Paolo Banchero, Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Mike Conley, Karl Anthony Towns, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Maxey, Scoot Henderson, Victor Wembanyama, Walker Kessler, Ray Allen, and Jerry West.

"NBA Con is for every fan," said Joey Graziano, Head of Event Strategy and Development with the NBA. "It combines our players' and fans' passions for the game with their authentic off-court interests to create unique experiences that could only come to life through NBA fandom."

Those experiences include exhibits on the latest trends in NBA fashion and sneakers, live entertainment, exclusive NBA product drops including limited-edition apparel and rare collectibles, interactive brand experiences, virtual reality games, live podcoasts and conversations with athletes and artists, and The Park. That exhibition includes various courts where fans can shoot around, watch open practices, and participate in open runs.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and under.