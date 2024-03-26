NBA G League Ignite's last-ever home game was a moment for reflection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The G League Ignite fell to the South Bay Lakers 105-97 in the team's final home game in Henderson, dropping to 2-31 in their second and final season playing in the Valley.

Basketball fans flocked to the Dollar Loan Center on Monday night to catch the team, which has featured some of the nation's top NBA prospects in its four active seasons, one last time.

The NBA developmental program's last contest will be Thursday on the road at the Ontario Clippers after the league announced last week that this would be its last season. The organization folds amid the college athletics landscape changing and the NIL minimizing its purpose as a stepping stone for elite high school prospects.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters caught up with general manager Anthony McClish before the game to hear his thoughts on the Ignite's send-off.

​"This is like a celebration of life for the G League Unite," said Ignite general manager Anthony McClish. "We love playing here. Obviously, it's a great venue. We've had a great ride. Many of our staff has been ingratiated into the community."

"It's a bittersweet moment. Of course we wish could continue. We love the job. At the same time, it's an opportunity to reflect on what has built up to this point."

Henderson locals, who have teams like the Silver Knights and now the Vegas Thrill to watch at the Dollar Loan Center, have gotten the chance to see young stars grow into NBA players.

​"From the beginning of the season until now, you can see how much they've improved," said one Henderson local and Ignite fan. "You could see they're ready to go to the next step."

The Ignite has also given kids who play basketball in the area role models to look up to and to model their games after.

​"It's been a really fun experience," said Liam, a Henderson youth basketball player and Ignite fan. "Watching all these players who are prospects in the NBA, it's a great experience and maybe I can make it there one day."