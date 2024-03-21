NBA announces folding of Henderson's G League Ignite team

HENDERSON, Hev. (KTNV) — The NBA G League Ignite team, which plays its home games in Henderson, is set to fold later this month, according to a news release.

The team will play its final home game at the Dollar Loan Center on Monday. Its final game will take place March 28 in Ontario, Calif.

According to the NBA, the league-owned team's folding is partly due to a "changing basketball landscape" and NIL (name image and likeness) dollars in college basketball these days.

Here's a look back at when the Ignite team made its NBA G Leauge debut in Henderson.

Ignite set make NBA G League debut in Henderson

Started in 2020, the Ignite team provided a path for pro basketball prospects to hone their skills ahead of a possible NBA career.

Though the Ignite team will cease operations, the rest of the G League will remain, says Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the league's president, in the press release.

"With the changing environment across youth and collegiate basketball, now is the right time to take this step," Abdur-Rahim said.

In 2021, college athletes across the country began to sign NIL deals, taking advantage of altered rules which allowed NCAA athletes to receive money from NIL collectives.

The change has revolutionized the business of college athletics.

Nine Ignite veterans currently play in the NBA, including Dyson Daniels, Jalen Green, Scoot Henderson and Jonathan Kuminga.