NBA G League Ignite on KTNV Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NBA G League action is back on KTNV this week.

Channel 13 is exclusively broadcasting Wednesday night's home game as they take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, which is affiliated with the Miami Heat.

Our pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m.

They'll be taking on a familiar face to UNLV fans.

Former Runnin' Rebel Brandon McCoy is suiting up for Sioux City. The seven-foot-tall center played for UNLV during the 2017-2018 season and was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year.

After the season ended, McCoy declared for the NBA draft but wasn't selected by any teams. McCoy spent several years playing for different teams including the Wisconsin Herd, Zlatibor in the Basketball League of Serbia, and the Caciques de Humacao of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico.

McCoy was acquired by the Skyforce last month and previously played with the Miami Heat during the 2021 NBA Summer League season.

The NBA's G League Ignite kicked off their first season in the valley in October.

As of Monday, the Ignite have a record of 11 wins and 16 losses and are ranked 10th in the Western Conference.

There are plenty of top prospects you can see in action before they make it to the NBA including Scoot Henderson and Shareef O'Neal.