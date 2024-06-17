National Finals Rodeo staying in Las Vegas through 2035

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Finals Rodeo will stay in Las Vegas through 2035.

On Monday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las. Vegas Events released the details of a new agreement to keep the event in the valley. The new contract will replace. an existing contract that was scheduled to expire in 2025.

According to a press release, over the term of the new contract, the total payment to contestants and stock contractors will be $264,323,472. It also states Las Vegas' commitment to NFR is the "richest in the sport's long and distinguished history."

How is that broken down by year?

Event organizers said for the 2024 event, the prize money for contestants will be $12,501,505 and stock contractors will receive $3,750,451 — a payout amount of more than $16.2 million.

In 2025, the prize money for both will increase to more than $17.5 million, with $13,501,505 to contestants and $4,050,451 to. stock contractors.

In each subsequent year through 2035, the contestant purse and compensation to stock contractors will increase by $1 million.

"For nearly 40 years, Las Vegas has built a strong partnership with the PRCA and its contestants and stock contractors," said Bill McBeath, the chairman of the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees. "We feel that the new agreement is beneficial to all parties and clearly demonstrates the commitment that Las Vegas has to the NFR and the sport of rodeo."

According to a press release, the NFR has sold out 359 consecutive performances and in 2023, the event drew 157,580 people over nine rounds of competition in Las Vegas.

The event will return to UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center from Dec. 5 through Dec. 14, 2024.

The NFR has been in Las Vegas since 1985. The only exception was in 2020 when the event temporarily moved to Arlington, Texas due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, NFR generates about $200 million in economic impact in the valley every year.