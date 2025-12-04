National Finals Rodeo celebrates 40 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Since 1985, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world have called Las Vegas home for the National Finals Rodeo.

“It’s loud, it’s crazy, it’s hard to put into words, and it’s something we work hard for all year long," 2x NFR Champion Tyler Wade said. "A four-second run or an eight-second right, the time span is pretty small, you’re in and out, but there’s no other feeling like it, the crowd gets into it and it’s an amazing feeling.”

A sellout crowd every night, bringing in over 170 thousand fans over the next week and generating around 200 million dollars for the city just from the rodeo alone.

“Since its inception, the NFR has contributed over a billion dollars in non-gaming economic benefits supporting businesses, hospitality, transportation, vendors and creating seasonal jobs in this community. It is the most incredible experience when cowboys descend upon this town," Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

That feeling is mutual for the cowboys.

“1985, we could not believe that this rodeo would pay out 1.8 million dollars to our cowboys and stock contractors. Now it’s 10-fold over the next 10 days, we’ll pay out 18 million dollars," PCRA CEO Tom Glause said.

With the purse increasing by one million dollars every year through 2035, one 1985 champion couldn't be more proud of this partnership.

“We look forward to the day that a cowboy walks out of the building with one million dollars, so I think what everyone has going here, let’s keep it going, it’s just a good time in Vegas, and everybody knows it, they want to be here," 7x NFR Champion Charmayne James said.

The NFR kicks up dust on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack.