NASCAR switching up 2025 dates, Las Vegas race affected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR has unveiled their slate of races in 2025 and there will be several changes to the schedule, including one that affects Las Vegas.

While the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will once again host two NASCAR races this year. However, the spring race will be on the third weekend in March as opposed to the traditional first weekend in March. That means the fun will be from March 14 to March 16.

The October 2025 event will continue to be the first race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs and will be held from Oct. 10 through Oct. 12.

"It's great for our destination that we are one of a select few cities chosen to host two NASCAR races each year," said LVMS President Chris Powell. "Since 1996, Las Vegas Motor Speedway has delivered some of the most exciting racing in the world, and we're looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of race fans from around the globe back to Las Vegas for two more thrilling NASCAR weekends in 2025."

In addition to NASCAR hosting 38 races this year, the series will also take a trip to Mexico City on June 15 at the Autódrome Hermanos Rodríguez. It's NASCAR's first points event outside the United States since July 1958.

"It's no secret we've been bullish about growing NASCAR beyond our borders, and the 2025 schedule is an important and thrilling first milestone in that journey," said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue and racing innovation officer. "In addition to racing in Mexico, we've been able to bring back more historic and fan-favorite venues for the first time in decades across our national series. Not only will this combination of venues maintain the high levels of excitement and anticipation for NASCAR racing, but it also delivers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules anywhere in motorsports."

As for the 2025 events in Las Vegas, LVMS officials said qualifying, practice, start times, TV coverage, and fan events will all be announced at a later date.