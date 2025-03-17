NASCAR Pennzoil 400 was a race to remember for Las Vegas locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although the trio of Las Vegas natives — Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst — didn’t cross the finish line first in the NASCAR Pennzoil 400, they did bring local families together at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

“I’ve been coming here since I was four or five,” Vegas native Austin Pitts said. “This is my dad’s sport, he loves NASCAR so that’s what NASCAR means to me it’s spending time with my dad.”

It was a meaningful event not only for fans, but also for Cup Series champion Josh Berry.

“It’s really just hard to put into words honestly,” Berry said. "I was a little boy playing with cars on the floor of my house, watching racing and dreaming of racing in the Cup Series.”

While this marks Berry’s first Cup Series victory, he has also won two Xfinity Series trophies at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, making Southern Nevada a special place for him.

“When I raced here for the first time, I never thought this place would be so special in my life, but to have several big wins like that, career defining wins, is just so special and I can’t believe I’m standing here right now,” Berry said.

NASCAR will be back at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October for the South Point 400.

