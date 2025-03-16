'Without the fans, I'm nothing': Noah Gragson embraces hometown pride in NASCAR’s Las Vegas race

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas native Noah Gragson is a hometown hero, carrying the pride of his city with him every time he gets behind the wheel. Now entering his third NASCAR Cup Series season, this time with Front Row Motorsports, Gragson relishes every opportunity to race in front of family and friends.

"It's been a chaotic week. Saw family, friends, went to my favorite restaurants. People are asking for tickets. They want to come out for the race, come support, but I love being back here in Vegas. It's unlike any other city in the world," Gragson said.

Gragson’s move to Front Row marks his third team in as many years, but despite the change, he has maintained continuity by bringing several key crew members with him from Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson competed in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, aiming to build on his career-best sixth-place finish from last year’s race.

Gragson estimated that between 50 to 75 people came out to support him at the race, adding, "It's overwhelming before the race because I'm taking pictures with everybody, but it's a good time. I certainly want to win at this race and then we probably go have a big night on the Strip afterwards."

Gragson takes immense pride in representing Las Vegas, despite the sport being largely based in North Carolina.

"My mom wanted me to change my residency to North Carolina, where all the teams and shops are. I have a place out there, but I'm like, no, I wanna be a Vegas guy till the end. So I love Las Vegas. This is my home. I grew up here, born and raised, and it's cool to see how much the city's grown over the years."

As he continues to adjust to his new surroundings, Gragson remains focused on improving his performance and making the most of the opportunities ahead. With a strong support system and familiar team members, he looks to build on his experience and elevate his results throughout the 2025 season. For Gragson, every race is about the fans, and he doesn’t take their support for granted.

"Without the fans, I'm nothing. They're the people that motivate me to get out of bed every day, and I want to put on a show for them at the end of the day."

Xfinity Series Race Results

Justin Allgaier shook off four runner-up finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and finally conquered the 1.5-mile track, holding off Aric Almirola in a tense, 102-lap green-flag run. His first win of the season, the 26th of his career, and a milestone 90th for JR Motorsports, Allgaier’s victory locks him into the Dash 4 Cash battle next weekend at Homestead. After a night at the Eagles concert, he soared when it mattered most—crossing the finish line first in Sin City.