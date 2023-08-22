MLB stars rooting on Henderson team at Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of baseball's biggest stars are showing their support for the Henderson team at the Little League World Series.

On Sunday, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies paid a visit to the tournament. That included Las Vegas valley natives Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott, who both spoke to the Henderson team.

"[Harper] said how proud he was of us all. Winning Vegas style. He said he got chills knowing a Nevada team was here," coach Chris Petty said. "He's a hero to a lot of them. Being from Vegas, he's a lot of their favorite players. It inspired them."

"He talked to one of our teammates, Nolan [Gifford]. He told him to keep throwing gas," said catcher Jaxson McMullin. "It was really cool. It shows he cares."

Tom E. Puskar, Associated Press Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper signs autographs for New Albany, Ohio's Little League World Series team members Jake Gilmer and Alex Behaein as the team arrived at the Little League World Series Complex to watch the Smithfield, R.I. vs. Media, Pa. baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

The valley has been a baseball hotbed for years. At one point, future Major League Baseball stars Harper, Joey Gallo, and Kris Bryant were all playing with and against each other in Little League games across the Las Vegas area. Back in 2019, Gallo described what it was like playing together.

"Bryce was like a man child. He looked like he was 16 playing with 10 year olds. Usually, what would happen would be they would walk Bryce and pitch to me. I was just a small kid back then. I would hit a home run or something and they'd have to pitch to Bryce so I was his protection at eight years old," Gallo said. "Kris was a little more diamond in the rough. He was a good player but didn't have that Bryce Harper build but he hit some absolute bombs."

@JoeyGallo24, Twitter According to Joey Gallo, this photo of him and Bryce Harper playing Little League baseball was taken when they were both about eight years old.

Despite all that talent, the only Nevada team to make the Little League World Series before Henderson was the Mountain Ridge team in 2014. They were crowned the U.S. champions after the title was stripped from the Jackie Robinson West team from Chicago. According to Little League officials at the time, the Chicago league had knowingly expanded its boundaries to include territory that belonged to other leagues in the district without approval from those leagues to get into the 2014 tournament.

RELATED LINK: Former Mountain Ridge players talk 2014 WS ahead of Henderson's first game in PA

At the time, Mountain Ridge players and coaches said while they were happy be awarded the national title, they were sad because they all became friends during the Little League World Series. Memories from that tournament have stuck with them to this day.

"I'm sure those boys are very excited," said Austin Kryszczuk, former Mountain Ridge Little League team member and current UNLV baseball player. "I had so much fun with my teammates during that time and we met so many people worldwide. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Some of those opportunities include getting to attend the Little League Classic and see their heroes in action. Henderson even got a shoutout thanks to Stott, who wore custom cleats that had been signed by the team.

Players were able to customize other pieces of equipment and Stott stole the show courtesy of a baseball bat that looked like a No. 2 pencil.

The team also got a special message from former MLB star Drew Robinson.

So what's the best piece of advice any of these hometown heroes can give the Little Leaguers? According to a previous interview with Gallo, have fun.

"When you start getting that pressure, that you're going to get drafted and go to college, you kind of lose the fun in the game and why you played it in the first place," Gallo said. "I think that's one of the main things that I'd even tell young kids that are growing up right now. Enjoy it and never take it for granted. We never really knew how special it was until it was over."

The Henderson Little League team will face off against the Nolensville Little League team from Tennessee on Tuesday. The game starts at noon on ESPN. The City of Henderson will also be showing the game on the big screen at Water Street Plaza.

"It has been so wonderful to see how excited the entire city is for these kids. Even people who don't know them are so excited. The whole city has just gathered around them," said Henderson mayor Michelle Romero. "I've seen these boys play and they are phenomenal. And so, I don't think they should be intimidated by any team because they are the team to beat and they are doing so well."

Other members of the valley are also participating in events at the Little League World Series. Mountain Ridge Little League's Aiden Keehan will be one of the participants in the 2023 T Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship. That will be on ESPN on Friday at 4 p.m.

Nevada District 4 Little League is even being represented thanks to umpire Ben Sprague. He was one of the umpires who officiated the game between the Europe and Africa region and the Panama region.