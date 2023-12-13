Minor league hockey team in Lake Tahoe reveals their team name and jersey colors

LAKE TAHOE (KTNV) — The newest member of the ECHL has a name, logo, and team colors.

In July, ECHL's Board of Governors approved an expansion team in Lake Tahoe, which will be owned by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and David Hodges, who is the CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC.

Officials have announced the team will be called the Tahoe Knight Monsters and the team colors will be teal, gold, and black.

According to a press release, the inspiration of the name and logo originated from local input as well as nominations from over 1,000 fans. Team officials also said "the area has a long-standing folklore of a creature called 'Tahoe Tessie'".

"We are so incredibly excited to introduce our team's name for our fans and for the region," Tebow said. "We look forward to bringing people together for fun family entertainment, as well as making a positive impact in this community."

The team is expected to start playing during the 2024-2025 season at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, a new 4,200-seat arena, which is located in Stateline, Nevada.