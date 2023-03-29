Minor League Baseball's Triple-A National Championship coming back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Minor League Baseball's Triple-A National Championship Game is coming back to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the league said the game is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

International and Pacific Coast League Championship Series are back!



And the winners will square off in Las Vegas for the Triple-A National Championship: https://t.co/nA0SWpblgC — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 28, 2023

"We're very pleased to host the Triple-A Championship Game here at Las Vegas Ballpark and crowning a champion in a venue made for events of this magnitude," Aviators President and Chief Operations Officer Don Logan said. "After last year's successful Triple-A Championship Weekend, we look forward to hosting the best teams in Triple-A baseball and adding to the growing list of championship events held here in Southern Nevada."

The Triple-A season is broken up into two halves. The first-half winners will host the second half winners for a best-of-three series to crown an International League champion and a Pacific Coast League champion.

The two winning teams will travel to Las Vegas to face off for the national championship.

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a jewel event for so many across the game and this format will be great for fans," Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball's Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, said. "We look forward to celebrating the conclusion of the 2023 minor league season at one of the top ballparks in the sport."

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game began in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 15 games against the International League.