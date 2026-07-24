Mike Tyson Invitational highlights the future of women's boxing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Las Vegas boxers Daisy “La China” Enriquez and Marley Guerra, Saturday's bout at the Mike Tyson Invitational is about more than stepping into the ring.

It's a rare chance to compete in front of a hometown crowd — and against each other.

"It means a lot," Enriquez said. "I can't wait to show off my skills, especially here since I rarely fight here."

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Girls' boxing opportunities can be difficult to find, Guerra said, particularly for experienced fighters.

"It's harder for us to get matches... especially in our hometown," Guerra said. "It's unbelievable that we finally get to show our family and our friends everything we put into the sport."

The matchup is especially unique because the two are familiar with one another outside of competition.

"We're sparring partners," Guerra said when asked if the two had fought before.

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Enriquez trains out of Knuckleheads Boxing, while Guerra represents Center Ring Boxing.

The event is the latest installment of Hall of Famer Mike Tyson's amateur tournament, which he created to give young boxers more opportunities to compete on a national stage.

"If it wasn't stuff like this, I wouldn't be here," Tyson said. "This was the best years of my boxing career, being an amateur... meeting different people from different corners of the world. That's what life is about. That's what fighting is about."

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Tyson said women's boxing has become a major part of that mission.

"I think women's boxing is very important," Tyson said. "They should be highlighted and they should be seen."

Tyson said the sport has transformed since his amateur days.

"There were very few women boxers when I was fighting," Tyson said. "These girls have become super fighters... they can sell out arenas on their own. It's come a long way."

For Enriquez, competing on Tyson's card is an opportunity to represent both Las Vegas and the future of women's boxing.

"He's seeing us two young girls coming from Vegas," Enriquez said. "He's giving us the opportunity to show that to the world... that we girls can do this."

She hopes to leave Tyson with one lasting impression.

"I really can't wait to show him that female boxing is the future."