MGM Resorts partners with New York Jets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - MGM Resorts International is now the official gaming partner of the New York Jets.

The deal provides Jets fans access to a mobile play-along predictive game "I Called It presented by Play MGM." With MGM Resorts' partnership, the enhanced Jets "I Called It" game will now include pre-play options, upgraded in-play features, expanded prizing, and deeper leaderboards featuring Jets fans. Available during both home and away Jets games, "I Called It" is free to play and is available in the Official New York Jets App.

In addition to its designation as the official gaming partner of the Jets, MGM Resorts will sponsor and receive access to the Jets 360 Production Studio at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for Jets content across Jets 360 television, digital, and social platforms.

As part of the agreement, MGM Resorts will also provide a wide range of hospitality for Jets season ticket holders and Jets Rewards members, including premium entertainment experiences and luxury hotel rooms at its Borgata property in Atlantic City, and other MGM Resorts properties in the United States.

A full integrated mix of Jets marketing assets including stadium signage, social and digital sponsorship and advertising in Jets TV shows and gameday radio broadcasts will also help promote MGM Resorts to fans.