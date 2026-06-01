Meet January's Academic Athlete of the Month: Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander is a leader in the classroom, knocking down strikes on the report card and for the two-time defending 5A state champions on the lanes.

🎳 WATCH 🎳 West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander with January's Academic Athlete of the Month award:

Palo Verde HS junior Logan Hollander is January's Academic Athlete of the Month

Hollander has a reputation with his peers as someone striving to succeed while helping maintain a relaxed atmosphere wherever he goes.

His work ethic translates well to bowling — a sport he got into before he can even remember. His dad says he started at the age of 3.

Hollander took right to it, and his characteristics were a perfect fit for the team sport. His leadership was on full display in a recent match where Palo Verde set a new school scoring record.

"When you're bowling on a team, you can celebrate, and I really like the celebration of you doing good, and I like the collaborating," Logan said.

Hollander says his next challenge after high school will be competing at the collegiate level and building a successful career as a veterinarian.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.