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Meet January's Academic Athlete of the Month: Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander

January AOTM
KTNV
West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander with January's Academic Athlete of the Month award.
January AOTM
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander is a leader in the classroom, knocking down strikes on the report card and for the two-time defending 5A state champions on the lanes.

🎳 WATCH 🎳 West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Palo Verde High School junior Logan Hollander with January's Academic Athlete of the Month award:

Palo Verde HS junior Logan Hollander is January's Academic Athlete of the Month

Hollander has a reputation with his peers as someone striving to succeed while helping maintain a relaxed atmosphere wherever he goes.

His work ethic translates well to bowling — a sport he got into before he can even remember. His dad says he started at the age of 3.

Hollander took right to it, and his characteristics were a perfect fit for the team sport. His leadership was on full display in a recent match where Palo Verde set a new school scoring record.

"When you're bowling on a team, you can celebrate, and I really like the celebration of you doing good, and I like the collaborating," Logan said.

Hollander says his next challenge after high school will be competing at the collegiate level and building a successful career as a veterinarian.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.

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