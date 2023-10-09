Watch Now
Max Verstappen wins third world championship after winning Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talks to journalists at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, April 27, 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Posted at 6:28 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 09:28:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Bull's Max Verstappen is now a three-time world champion.

With five races still left, Verstappen has won enough points, 433, with Sunday's first place win at the Qatar Grand Prix to take home the title again.

Verstappen has won 14 of the 17 races so far this season and has now extended his championship winning streak to three straight years.

Next stop is the U.S. Grand Prix In Austin, Texas, and then, five and half weeks from now, Formula One hits the streets of Vegas with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The race week begins Nov. 16th with the race itself is set for Saturday, Nov. 18th at 10 p.m.

