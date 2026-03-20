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March Madness tips off in Las Vegas: Biggest betting period of the year takes over sportsbooks

March Madness
KTNV
Betters take over Caesars' Sportsbook
March Madness
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March Madness is once again taking over Las Vegas as the biggest annual betting period.

According to the American Gaming Association, people are expected to wager around $3.3 billion on 2026 March Madness.

Alex Eschelman interviews bettors at Caesars' sportsbook to find out who they're picking in their bracket:

March Madness betting takes over Las Vegas sportsbooks

“Iowa State, baby, all the way," one fan said.

“Duke. We’re from Maryland, so you’re not allowed to like Duke, but it’s OK," another fan said.

The tournament goes through Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist