March Madness tips off in Las Vegas: Biggest betting period of the year takes over sportsbooks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March Madness is once again taking over Las Vegas as the biggest annual betting period.
According to the American Gaming Association, people are expected to wager around $3.3 billion on 2026 March Madness.
Alex Eschelman interviews bettors at Caesars' sportsbook to find out who they're picking in their bracket:
March Madness betting takes over Las Vegas sportsbooks
“Iowa State, baby, all the way," one fan said.
“Duke. We’re from Maryland, so you’re not allowed to like Duke, but it’s OK," another fan said.
The tournament goes through Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
-
March Madness betting takes over Las Vegas sportsbooksMarch Madness is once again taking over Las Vegas as the biggest annual betting period. Alex Eschelman interviews bettors to get their thoughts.
Knights in the Morning: Kaedan Korczak reflects on small-town, hockey upbringingVegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak reflects on growing up in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, learning the game on outdoor rinks, and adjusting to life in Las Vegas.
WNBA and players union reach preliminary agreement on transformational pay dealThe WNBA and its players’ union reached an agreement in principle on a transformational new collective bargaining agreement early Wednesday morning.
Luukkonen records first shutout of season as Sabres beat Vegas 2-0The Sabres, who opened their four-game road trip with their 10th win in 11 games since the Olympic break, completed the regular-season sweep after they defeated the Golden Knights in Buffalo March 3.