LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though he hails from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Ryan Craig has spent the last nine years immersed in the Golden Knights organization, giving him a firsthand understanding of what the franchise means to Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights officially introduced Craig as the fifth head coach in franchise history Thursday. After six seasons as an assistant and the last three leading the Henderson Silver Knights, the 44-year-old now takes over a team that came within two wins of the Stanley Cup.

WATCH | VGK fans embrace Ryan Craig hire

VGK fans embrace Ryan Craig hire: ‘It’s cool they’re going with a local guy’

And if early reaction is any indication, fans are eager to see what one of the organization's longest-tenured members can do behind the bench.

"It wasn't the move I was expecting," said Josh, a Las Vegas native and day-one season ticket holder. "We've made some big splashy moves going out to get some big-name coaches before, but I like that they're promoting from within. I think it's great. Craig's been with the organization since the beginning."

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That sentiment was echoed Thursday at the annual "Coat the Fortress" event, where season ticket holders cover the ice at T-Mobile Arena with messages and artwork before it melts for the summer.

“I think it’s a good hire,” said Dan, another day-one season ticket holder. “Hopefully they keep him around for a few years and let him work his magic.”

Others pointed to Craig's success with the Silver Knights.

“I used to be a season ticket holder for the Henderson Silver Knights, so I’m looking forward to Ryan coming and heading our team up,” Carla said.

Christine, who followed Henderson closely this season, believes his demeanor will translate well to the NHL.

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“He’s very calm, very serious, and I think he can definitely handle the pressure,” she said. “I think they made a good decision.”

The support from fans mirrored the confidence expressed by general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who has known Craig since he was 15 years old.

“I’ve said to him many times, ‘Craig, you’re going to be a really good NHL head coach if you’re not in a hurry and you need to do it in the proper steps,’” McCrimmon said during Thursday’s introductory news conference. “And he’s done exactly that.”

Craig said his familiarity with the organization and its veteran core should help ease the transition.

“I do know a lot of people in the room. I’ve won with the guys in the room,” Craig said. “There’s also a shared goal in the sense of trying to win a Stanley Cup.”

Vegas Golden Knights WATCH: Ryan Craig introduced as new head coach of Vegas Golden Knights KTNV Staff

As the Golden Knights prepare for their 10th season, fans appear ready to give the man who helped build the culture an opportunity to lead it.