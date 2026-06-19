SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Ryan Craig says becoming the fifth head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history is more than a professional milestone. It’s a moment shared with the people who helped him reach it.

Craig, who has been with the organization since its inaugural season in 2017, sat down with 13 Sports Reporter Taylor Rocha following his introductory press conference Thursday.

WATCH | Ryan Craig on becoming Golden Knights' head coach

Ryan Craig on becoming Golden Knights' head coach: ‘I’m right where I’m supposed to be’

Here are some highlights from that conversation:

Q: What does this opportunity mean to you?

“It means the world to me, and not only me, my family as well," Craig shared.

The 44-year-old said his three seasons as head coach in Henderson helped prepare him for this opportunity.

“I’m ready. I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” Craig said. “The last three years being in Henderson allowed me to prepare myself for this moment, and here we are.”

Q: How have the coaches you’ve worked under shaped you?

Craig has worked alongside Gerard Gallant, Pete DeBoer, Bruce Cassidy and John Tortorella.

“Those guys have allowed me to grow into who I am,” he said.

He singled out Cassidy for supporting his move to Henderson after the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“I’m very fortunate to learn from those great guys, call them friends, mentors,” Craig said. “As we head into Season 10, I’m very excited about the chair I’m sitting in.”

Q: What do you want fans to see from a Ryan Craig-led team?

Craig expects continuity from a group that reached the Stanley Cup Final this season.

“It’s going to look real similar to the team that just went to the Stanley Cup Final,” he said.

Craig described the style he wants as “direct with speed, support, hard to play against.”

“It’s my job to support them, hold them accountable, push them and put them in positions to execute and succeed.”

Q: What did it mean to see captain Mark Stone at your introductory press conference?

Craig admitted he was surprised to see Stone in attendance.

“Mark’s a great leader for our hockey club,” he said. “He’s the pulse emotionally.”

Craig praised the captain for embracing “the standards, the culture and the city” since arriving in Vegas.

Q: And finally, what’s the story behind the famous photo of you eating pierogies out of the Stanley Cup?

Craig smiled when asked about the image.

“Those are my mom’s pierogies. My mom makes pierogies. My wife makes pierogies. We both have a Ukrainian background in us,” he said.

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“Maybe the best pierogies I’ve ever eaten, considering the circumstances.”

When told he might have to recreate the photo someday, Craig laughed.

“Sure hope so.”