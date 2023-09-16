Los Angeles Lakers playing preseason game against Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play five preseason games ahead of the upcoming season and it includes a stop in Las Vegas.

The team will open preseason on the road to face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Oct. 7.

Then, they'll come to Las Vegas to face the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale now and start at $30.

That is their only stop because they head back to Los Angeles to face the Warriors again on Oct. 13. However, this time it's at home at Crypto.com Arena. On Oct. 15, the Lakers will have a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They'll wrap up their preseason games by facing the Phoenix Suns on the road. The teams will be playing at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Oct. 19.

The 2023-2024 NBA season officially begins on Oct. 24.