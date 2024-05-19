Los Angeles Lakers facing Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road for three preseason games ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

The team will play two games in the greater Palm Springs area before coming to Las Vegas.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 15.

The purple and gold have celebrated several milestones in the valley over the years, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaking. the then-NBA scoring record held by Wilt Chamberlain on April 5, 1984 and Kobe Bryant being named the 2007 NBA All-Star Game MVP, when the game was held in Las Vegas.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20.