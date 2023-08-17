Locals support Little Leaguers on the big stage in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Henderson Little League All-Stars were a hot topic around downtown Henderson.

The team played its Little League World Series opening game about 2,000 miles away in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and had a cheering section at Sticks Tavern.

"We're pretty excited, as is the entire sports community," said tavern owner Robin Camacho.

When the first pitch was thrown for Wednesday's game between Henderson and Rhode Island, close to a dozen people were locked into one of the many TV screens in the tavern tuned to the game.

Most stayed for the game, a 3-1 victory for Rhode Island.

"It's great to see these kids play at such a high level and handle everything so well," said Henderson resident Max Ginossi, a former Little League coach. "There's a lot of great [baseball] talent out here, especially in Henderson."

Despite the loss, the Henderson boys are not yet out of the World Series. They'll play again on Saturday, though another loss will bounce them from the field.