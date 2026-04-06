Local youth golfer makes Golf Channel debut at Augusta National

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Landyn Kelly put Las Vegas on the map on Sunday at Augusta National ahead of the Masters.

I got second and I’m very proud of that," Kelly said.

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The eight-year-old placed 2nd in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, making his Golf Channel debut on Easter.

“My second drive, I hit it pretty good, it was down the right side but it stayed in the grid," Kelly said.

The Las Vegas native is one of just 80 kids nationwide who qualified for the tournament.

Kelly has played the game since he could walk.

“I first started off with plastic clubs, I love," Kelly said. "It’s really challenging and it’s very competitive.”

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The sport is a family affair as Kelly's father, John, is his caddy.

“My mom always comes to my tournaments and supports me, my grandma always does that too, my dad, he’s the one who taught me how to play golf," Kelly said.

Along with Kelly, Charlotte Halstead is another Las Vegas native who competed in the tournament last year.