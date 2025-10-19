LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every Sunday morning, the Nevada Junior Rollers take over West Flamingo Park for practice.

“I originally started the sport when I was 14 years old, and from there it gave me a sense of identity," Nevada Junior Rollers Head of Risk Management Victoria De La Hoya said.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman speaks to the Nevada Junior Rollers about how the sport helped foster their sense of identity

Local youth athletes finding identity through roller derby

Along with practice, the team occasionally competes across the West.

“We’ll do a series of warm-up drills and then we’ll transition into drills they’ll be different, it kind of depends on the need, we’ll have little scrimmages," Nevada Junior Rollers Head Coach Bill Myers said.

However, the sport gives kids ages 5-17 more than competition.

It’s given me a lot of courage and boldness," local athlete Kingston said. "It has given me time to appreciate sports and coming together with a bunch of great people.”

For more information on how to join, head to the Facebook or Instagram pages @nevadajuniorrollers.