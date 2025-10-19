Local youth athletes finding identity through roller derby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every Sunday morning, the Nevada Junior Rollers take over West Flamingo Park for practice.
“I originally started the sport when I was 14 years old, and from there it gave me a sense of identity," Nevada Junior Rollers Head of Risk Management Victoria De La Hoya said.
WATCH | Alex Eschelman speaks to the Nevada Junior Rollers about how the sport helped foster their sense of identity
Along with practice, the team occasionally competes across the West.
“We’ll do a series of warm-up drills and then we’ll transition into drills they’ll be different, it kind of depends on the need, we’ll have little scrimmages," Nevada Junior Rollers Head Coach Bill Myers said.
However, the sport gives kids ages 5-17 more than competition.
It’s given me a lot of courage and boldness," local athlete Kingston said. "It has given me time to appreciate sports and coming together with a bunch of great people.”
For more information on how to join, head to the Facebook or Instagram pages @nevadajuniorrollers.
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby leaves game after low block by Chiefs' Noah GrayLas Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby left late in the first half of their game against Kansas City after he was blocked low by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray.
Marner scores first goals as a Golden Knight in 6-1 win over FlamesMarquee offseason acquisition Mitch Marner scored his first goals as a Golden Knight, and Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each had a four-point night Saturday to lead Vegas to a victory over the Flames.
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers against Brewers to return to the World SeriesShohei Ohtani propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series with a two-way performance for the ages.
WATCH: Las Vegas Aces championship parade and celebrationsSee all our live coverage from this afternoon and evening on Channel 13 and The Spot Vegas 34 with special guests Anne O'Neil and Gianna Hearn!