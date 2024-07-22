Local Karate athletes to represent USA in Junior Pan American Championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best karate fighters in the country train here at Hiro Karate in Summerlin.

Earlier this month, the team had a great showing at the USA National Karate Championships—with four girls at the school (Skyla Harling, Presley Allen, Angelia Adreevski and Kalina Adreevski) earning the right to represent the U.S. at the Junior Pan American Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"I think it’s just so exciting that I get this opportunity, and I’m going to try my best and have fun no matter what happens," Harling said.

Their coach Hiroshi Allen has been with them since the beginning and said the coolest part for him is seeing the girls apply what they learn in the dojo to life.

"I’ve taught most of my students from age 5," Allen said. "To kind of see them grow and especially with these group of girls that I have, they’re becoming young women."

The girls follow a strict training regimen in preparation for their competitions.

They train six days a week, but the girls say that workload doesn't bother them because stepping on the mats never gets old for them.

"Karate takes time," Presley said. "It’s not something that can be achieved in a few months. After a while when I got older, I saw how much Karate help me."

These girls certainly win in spectacular fashion, but they say the biggest lesson the sport has given them often comes when they lose.

"It may not always be about the medals because you keep on learning from these tournaments," Presley said. "It's not like you win every one, and you get medals all the time. You live and learn."

"There are many ups and downs in basically any sport," Harling said. "There are times when you don't do your best, but there's also times where you're very successful. I think It's just about trying hard and never giving up."

